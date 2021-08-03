Level 3 flight bookings surge: Where South Africans want to go
Global flight search aggregator Cheapflights.co.za says there has been a surge in domestic travel searches since President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the country's move from adjusted level 4 to 3.
According to Cheapflights.co.za, the biggest week-on-week jumps were for flights from Cape Town to Johannesburg, Johannesburg to Durban and Johannesburg to Cape Town.
Gauteng leisure travel was prohibited during level 3 due to the surge of Covid-19 cases in the province, so many travellers sought flights to Johannesburg once the regulations were amended.
"Travel and hospitality in South Africa have faced a very challenging experience due to the impact of lockdowns, but the latest announcement by President Cyril Ramaphosa to move down to adjusted level 3 lockdown has resulted in an increase in flight searches on Cheapflights.co.za," Laure Bornet, GM KAYAK EMEA, which manages Cheapflights, said.
"It shows a significant jump of about 76%* in flight searches. Month-on-month results are similar, including a 71% increase in flight searches from Johannesburg to Port Elizabeth," she added.
Bornet said while flight searches were still down compared to before the pandemic, the demand for flights after the announcement showed "encouraging signs."
She said: "Data suggests that locals are very keen to get back to travel and to support domestic tourism.
"This is based on searches made on Cheapflights.co.za between 25th July and 28th July 2021, for travel between 25th July and 31st December 2021 for flights departing from any airport in South Africa. The percentages provided are on average," she added.