Level 3 flight bookings surge: Where South Africans want to go

Global flight search aggregator Cheapflights.co.za says there has been a surge in domestic travel searches since President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the country's move from adjusted level 4 to 3. According to Cheapflights.co.za, the biggest week-on-week jumps were for flights from Cape Town to Johannesburg, Johannesburg to Durban and Johannesburg to Cape Town.

Gauteng leisure travel was prohibited during level 3 due to the surge of Covid-19 cases in the province, so many travellers sought flights to Johannesburg once the regulations were amended. "Travel and hospitality in South Africa have faced a very challenging experience due to the impact of lockdowns, but the latest announcement by President Cyril Ramaphosa to move down to adjusted level 3 lockdown has resulted in an increase in flight searches on Cheapflights.co.za," Laure Bornet, GM KAYAK EMEA, which manages Cheapflights, said. "It shows a significant jump of about 76%* in flight searches. Month-on-month results are similar, including a 71% increase in flight searches from Johannesburg to Port Elizabeth," she added.