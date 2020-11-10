Lift Airline to launch with 2 routes, start flying from Dec 10

South Africa’s newest airline Lift will launch with two routes: Johannesburg-Cape Town and Johannesburg-George on December 10, 2020. Speaking to IOL Travel, co-founder Gidon Novick, revealed why the airline chose to start with two routes. “The Johannesburg-Cape Town route is one of the busiest routes in the country and globally, and the Johannesburg-George route has become an attractive leisure route for travellers recently. “We want to focus on these two routes and offer an amazing service to our passengers,” he said. The new airline has drawn inspiration from Uber’s high tech, customer-obsessed approach to mobility. Lift is a partnership between Novick and Global Aviation, a leading operator of Airbus A320 aircraft. Jonathan Ayache is a co-founder of the airline.

Rates will start from R855.

With Lift, travellers have the flexibility to change or cancel their flights without the hefty prices attached to it.

“Many travellers are seeking value when they book a flight. They want the freedom to change or cancel their flights should circumstances change. So, instead of cutting the prices, despite our prices remaining competitive, we are offering this added value service to our passengers,” Novick explained.

The on board experience

Lift is going the extra mile to ensure that passengers and cabin crew have the best possible on board experience. Travellers will enjoy a complimentary light snack and beverage when they fly. The airline is working with Vida e Caffè and select wine farms to create a food offering like no other on board.

Travellers booking the afternoon flights will enjoy a wine tasting experience. The cabin crew will ditch the traditional uniforms and wear clothing that is up to date with the season and weather changes.

Bookings

Travellers can book their trip from December 10, 2020, and the site will go live on Tuesday afternoon.