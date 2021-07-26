LIFT to resume flights from August 2021

LIFT will resume all flights on its Johannesburg - Cape Town route from Sunday, August 1. LIFT cancelled all flights on the route from July 5-31, due to the adjusted level 4 restrictions banning Gauteng leisure travel.

LIFT chief executive Jonathan Ayache said at the time that over 1 000 passengers have already changed or cancelled their flights. "LIFT’s agile, demand-driven business model allows us to scale up and down as things change. And change, they certainly do," he said at the time. Ayache said that bookings were already open.

“We’re excited to be back in the air from August 1. It's been a challenging few weeks for South Africa but with the clean-up under way, travel restrictions being relaxed and progress with the vaccination roll-out, we’re optimistic that demand for travel will return. We look forward to welcoming back our loyal customers, they are at the heart of our business and we’re once again focused on delivering a great customer experience as soon as we’re back on the runway. "Customers are welcome to make use of their LIFT wallet credits to book their flights," he added. Meanwhile, Comair extended its suspension of scheduled kulula.com and British Airways (operated by Comair) flights until August 31.