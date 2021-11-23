LIFT's new curated tourism experiences aim to stimulate travel in South Africa

LIFT airline which turns one in December, is making moves in the South African aviation industry. The airline is now gearing for the launch of LIFT Experiences, a set of curated travel experiences that caters for all kinds of budgets. With the help of travel experts, the bold new move aims to stimulate tourism amid Covid-19 waves and lockdown levels.

LIFT CEO and co-founder Jonathan Ayache said, the airline has partnered with service providers to offer better flexibility of travel experiences. “While curated travel experiences have become a standard in the travel industry, LIFT Experiences allow travellers to tailor travel experiences as much as possible. These packages have been curated by LIFT with the best prices in mind. “Travellers no longer want to ‘get away'. Revenge travel is real, and South Africans want to optimise their experiences and make the most of their holidays," he said.

So, how will it work? According to the company, travellers will not only go on holiday but also experience "new and exciting things". It revealed that the packages were designed to give travellers a once in a lifetime experience, whether it was kayaking or archaeological cave tours.

“With rules and regulations for travel changing on a constant basis - the only way to bring back confidence to book your next getaway is to offer the flexibility needed to make changes at no extra cost. "Before Covid-19, travel flexibility wasn’t such a huge requirement, but today it is a must. Hotels and other travel providers are taking the same approach, making travel possible even in uncertain times, "We’ve partnered with providers who are already flexible. We’ve then gone and negotiated extra flexibility, which means the packages on offer are the most flexible on the market," he added.