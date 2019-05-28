Lilizela Tourism Awards to be held later this year has extended its deadline due to new categories. Picture: Supplied.

Entries deadline for the South African Tourism Industry’s premier tourism awards, the Lilizela Tourism Awards, have been extended to June 11, 2019. The annual awards recognises and rewards those who work passionately to deliver world class product and service. The Lilizela Tourism Awards in its seventh year celebrates those who contribute to grow South Africa’s destination competitiveness.

The Lilizela Tourism Awards have grown over the years since its inception in 2013, with more award categories added over the years, which include accommodation, tourist guides, Visitor Experience of the year and Universal Accessibility.

In 2019, more sub categories have been added within the Accommodation and Venues categories, which is a testament to the growth of the Tourism sector.

The extension of the date was prompted by the addition of these sub-categories, in order to allow establishments and product owners to enter. The new categories include best Apartment Hotel, Boutique Hotel, Nature Lodge, Small Hotel and Campsite

Speaking on the additional categories, Chief Quality Assurance Officer at South African Tourism, Darryl Erasmus said, “this extension allows more time for South African tourism product owners to submit their applications and consumers to vote for their establishment of choice. This being a nationwide competition and targeting a wide range of categories in the tourism sector, we want to ensure that as many of the interested parties as possible get an opportunity to enter,”