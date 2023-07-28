Linda Mtoba and BFF Ntando Zikalala’s luggage finally arrives in SA two weeks after returning home

South African award-winning actress Linda Mtoba and her business partner and BFF, Ntando Zikalala, earlier this month went through quite an unfortunate travel experience using Swiss International Air Lines. As the besties tried to make their way back home after enjoying their summer vacation in Portugal for the Afro Nation Music Festival, they found themselves stuck in Zurich for three days.

After missing their connecting flight to Johannesburg, they were forced to spend three days in Zurich after the airline failed to locate their luggage. The ladies shared with their fans their ordeal on their Instagram Stories. Mtoba revealed that, initially, the airline had told them that their luggage would be shipped to Johannesburg. However, they ended up losing it.

“Swiss Air has now lost our luggage! They cannot find it, causing us to miss our next flight for this afternoon,” Mtoba previously shared. The friends ended up having to connect to Johannesburg via Addis Ababa using Ethiopia Airways, leaving their luggage behind. Despite their luggages having AirTags, the airline still couldn’t find the luggage.

After almost two weeks since Mtoba and Zikalala returned to South Africa, their luggage has finally arrived. Mtoba took to her Instagram Stories to share the good news that their luggage is back. “Guys we got our luggage,” Mtoba captioned the video. The two suitcases appear to have gone through quite a journey with the plastic wrapping telling a story.