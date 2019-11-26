Want to know what goes on behind the scenes of your flight? During Breakfast with Martin Bester on Jacaranda FM, the radio host invited a flight attendant by the name of "D" onto the show.
Bester started off with that all-important question: "Is there a lot of stuff we don't know about?" D's response was a swift "definitely".
And when it comes to technical difficulties with the plane?
The flight attendant quelled fears by adding that if anything should go wrong, there is always passenger safety involved, which means full disclosure. "We'll never put anybody's life in danger," added D.
But he did add that sometimes they tend to "sugarcoat" the extent of the problem. There's a clear reason for this, said D. He explained that the crew don't want to cause negative panic or hysteria.