Listen to WWF South Africa’s new nature playlist for free

WWF South Africa has launched a restful playlist of the unique sounds and features of Africa’s natural heritage to keep people’s travel FOMO at bay. The WWF playlist, titled ‘Bring Nature Inside’, captures the soundscapes of the natural world and features the sounds of projects and areas where WWF is actively working. Justin Smith, head of business development at WWF South Africa said the playlist will allow people to experience the richness of nature while they are in lockdown. “With many of us feeling overwhelmed by the current state of the world and the unique disruptions we are facing, it is imperative for us to take care of our mental and emotional well-being. Nature provides the perfect ‘escape’ that we need during this time,” he said. From the enchanting sounds of rhino translocations to the soothing backdrop of a free-flowing river and the rhythmic sound of the Atlantic Ocean, each authentic track features immersive sounds with a description that brings together the beauty and significance of our natural resources and showcases the work WWF is doing to help protect South Africa’s natural heritage. Smith said fostering a connection with nature during these unsettling times is essential for our well-being.

“It’s a reminder of how we can look after our environment, especially as the world searches for a new normal in how we live.

“With its 10-hour long mix of different calming and inspirational tracks, the WWF SA soundscapes can be enjoyed in any setting, whether you are working, exercising, cooking, gardening or simply taking a break from your home desk.

“The soundscapes will also be available on various streaming services including Spotify, Apple Music, YouTube, Deezer, Google Play and Amazon. A percentage of the streaming royalties will go to support WWF SA’s ongoing conservation work, at no cost to the platform user,” he said.

Smith added that he hopes the project brings some solace and peace to people.

“At the same time, we want to highlight that nature still matters; we must continue safeguarding it so that we can all enjoy it together again in the future. As an added benefit, every time a track is streamed, WWF will earn a modest amount of much-needed money to put towards its conservation efforts,” said Smith.

Listen here:

A river in the Soutpansberg

A stormy afternoon in the Highveld







A fishing boat off the coast of South Africa







A moment in the Black Rhino Range Expansion Project







A day at the beach







The bees and the birds of the orchard



A morning with a sugarbird



A national park picnic







The wind farm





A walk through the pastures

