LISTEN: Want to know what goes on behind the scenes of an airline?

British Airways (BA) is introducing a new podcast today to provide employees and consumers with a better understanding of how the airline works. Each episode will feature distinguished guests who are also British Airways employees, who will delve into some of the airline’s most fascinating activities.

Carrie Harris, British Airways head of sustainability, talks about how the airline is putting sustainability at the heart of its operations and answers questions from the hosts, such as “What is sustainable aviation fuel?” and “How is the airline reducing its reliance on single-use plastic?” in episode one. The podcast is a first for British Airways and will be hosted by four of its colleagues, who work in different areas of the business. The hosts are Julian Marshall, a British Airways 777 training captain, Paul Ewen, a customer service manager based at London Gatwick airport; Molly Armstrong, a team leader based in the Manchester customer engagement centre; and Caroline Ali, a customer experience representative based at London Heathrow airport. More about little-known areas of the airline will be discussed in each episode.

The launch of ‘The check in’ follows British Airways Chairman and CEO Sean Doyle’s recent letter to workers and customers, pledging to provide more transparency into what’s going on at the airline, making it a place where people want to work and fly.

