Local travel company creates job opportunity for young candidates

Small local business, Travel Tractions, has turned the stress of the struggling travel industry into an opportunity by launching an online marketing business, which has secured jobs of up to 18 young people under the age of 30.

The coronavirus has caused a lot of stress and anxiety around the world. Business Tech reports that more than a million South Africans can expect to become jobless over the next few months as economic growth is stunted between five and six percent.

The tourism industry is at the centre of the economic struggle as international borders remain closed and mandatory lockdown keeps people from frequenting entertainment venues. Travel Tractions is a specialised SEO agency that showcases South African talents to a global audience.

As a result, Travel Tractions has taken strain with a decreased focus on travel.Travel Tractions has a staff component of 18 young people who are either graduates or in their first jobs, many of which are the breadwinners of their household. With the travel industry grinding to a halt, the company needed to make a plan.

Matt Davison, Founder of Travel Tractions, has launched The Marketing Mill in response to Covid-19, ensuring that his staff of 18 youth keep their jobs during a very difficult time. The agency will market the affordability of South African work and the high level of quality that is produced.