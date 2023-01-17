Men from across the world are apparently making their way to the penis-shaped rock in Indonesia, hoping that it would help them find their soulmate or to help them perform better in bed. According to a "New York Post“ article, women visit to find the partner of their dreams and men visit for physical reasons, to get that blood pumping.

The uniquely shaped rock is located on an islet in the Ciletuh Palabuhanratu Unesco Global Geopark near Cikepuh Beach. Penis-shaped rock believed to 'improve performance in bed' attracts visitors https://t.co/r6pjjrou9r pic.twitter.com/zzmCYRReB3 — New York Post (@nypost) January 17, 2023 If you look closely you’ll be able to see the hard rock pointing out. This is a rock that clearly wanted to stand out and grab the attention of our dirty minds. Andri Hidayana, a member of the Sukabumi District legislature, told the “New York Post”: “There are myths surrounding it. Maybe [once] a week or once a month, many visitors there perform some kind of ritual. It is said that men who visit there will become ‘mighty men’ in bed.”

Tweeps obviously had fun with this one, a user wrote: ‘’If you have to look at a rock to improve your performance in bed, there’s zero hope for ya.’’ Some stated that they can’t see the shape of the penis: ‘’If your penis looks like that you have bigger problems and should NOT BE HAVING SEX AT ALL.’’ Whether this is believed to be true or not, I don’t think a pointy rock is the answer to the problems down there.