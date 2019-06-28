AKA and DJ Zinhle doing some holiday shopping. Picture supplied (Gokhan Goktas)

From Los Angeles to Istanbul, AKA and DJ Zinhle are globe trotting. The pair are currently vacationing in Istanbul .The rapper was in Istanbul in March and clearly loved it so much he came back for more.

If you’ve got FOMO and want to plan a trip to Istanbul, here's what you need to know:

Turkish Airlines has daily return flights to Istanbul from Johannesburg, five flights a week from Cape Town and three a week from Durban. Flying to more destinations than any other airline, Turkish Airlines offers connections to 311 global destinations.

Visas are free for South Africans and simply need an online application in advance

Time Zone. 1-hour ahead of South Africa (GMT +3).

Public Transport. Istanbul has a superb public transport system with trams and the metro (which you can catch from the airport) being heavily used by tourists. Uber is also available in the city.

DJ Zinhle making the most of her vacation. Picture supplied (Gokhan Goktas)

Climate. The best times to visit Istanbul and the inland regions are April to June (spring) and from September to November (autumn) when the climate is mild. The southern coastal areas are warmer all year round.

Stopping over for free. Turkish Airlines passengers connecting in Istanbul with a layover of between 6 and 24 hours can get a complimentary tour of the spectacular city during that period.

Stay hydrated 💦 Loose lips sink ships pic.twitter.com/nuRy5XS0C1 — AKA (@akaworldwide) June 28, 2019





There is a heatwave currently across Europe and it does appear AKA is staying chilled.



