LOOK: Boeing’s UV wand can disinfect a flight deck in less than 15 minutes

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Boeing has unveiled a new ultraviolet (UV) wand for disinfecting planes, another measure to curb the spread of Covid-19 when flying. The company has begun testing the new prototype for the UV wand, which can successfully disinfect flight decks, lavatories and cabins. Boeing’s proposed concept in development is a mobile, hand-held UV disinfecting wand that can access compact spaces. A single operator can treat a flight deck in less than 15 minutes with a UV wand. The UV wand is undergoing testing by airline partners, including Etihad Airways. The airline partnered with Boeing in April and the prototype is now being tested on Etihad’s 787 Dreamliner ecoDemonstrator. "The teamwork on the ecoDemonstrator is an element of Boeing and Etihad’s ongoing partnership to test various technologies to make aviation safer and more sustainable now and for the future," Boeing said in a statement.

Boeing’s proposed concept in development is a mobile, hand-held UV disinfecting wand that can access compact spaces. Picture: Supplied.

The company revealed that the UV wand is being deployed as part of Boeing’s Confident Travel Initiative, which provides leadership in the global effort to provide passengers and crew with a safe, healthy and efficient travel experience. It also identifies the most effective methods to disinfect the interior of an aircraft. Ultraviolet technology is a promising addition to measures already in place.

"The UV wand is a continuation of Boeing’s work using ultraviolet disinfection in the lavatory. Boeing is also assessing persistent UV (using a different wavelength) that disinfects continuously for potential use in flight decks, lavatories, galleys and cabins.

"The UV light can be scanned inches away from aircraft interior surfaces, disinfecting areas and surfaces where the light reaches. Testing is ongoing to fully validate its effectiveness and safety (for operators and materials). UV light has been shown to be effective at neutralising pathogens," the company added.

Boeing is partnering with universities and government laboratories to continue to study and evaluate the safety of any UV wand device and application in the airplane.