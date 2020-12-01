LOOK: Comair welcomes passengers back on board after 8 months

For the first time in over eight months, customers boarded kulula flight MN101, the first Comair flight to take off as the company recommences services. The flight followed the vast majority of shareholders voting late last week in favour of the shareholding restructuring proposed in the business rescue plan. This resulted in the Comair Rescue Consortium injecting fresh equity of R500-million into the airline in return for a 99% shareholding. Up to 15% of this shareholding will be allocated to a suitable BBBEE partner within 12 months. Richard Ferguson, one of the business rescue practitioners, said the flight is a huge step in getting Comair back on its feet as a sustainable business. We've missed the buzz and excitement! Happy to be back. #kulula #FlyGreen #OldFavs #WeAreBack ✈️😎. pic.twitter.com/4E1Ywsa0cA — kulula (@kulula) December 1, 2020 “While the formal business rescue process isn’t entirely over, seeing Comair aircraft back in the skies signals the beginning of the end of one of the most complex and high-profile corporate restructurings in South Africa.

“It’s important to understand that what happened to Comair was the result of an eco-system problem that has seen some 600 airlines around the world cease to operate. Getting back in the air will save jobs, provide the flying public with more choice and competitive fares, strengthen the aviation sector and contribute to the broader South African economy," he said.

The newly appointed Comair CEO Glenn Orsmond, who was on board the first flight, said it was as special a moment and felt the same as when the kulula brand was launched 20 years ago.

“Then we introduced low-cost flying to South Africa. Now we’re back and continuing that proud kulula heritage of making flying affordable by offering some exceptional fares. We’re hugely grateful to our employees who have been so supportive and patient through the process and are now eager to get back to work, and to our loyal customers, who we’re delighted to welcome back on board," said Orsmond.

Comair will be operating kulula to all major domestic destinations and will be adding Durban/ Cape Town and its Lanseria routes in February.

British Airways (operated by Comair) flights will resume again on December 9. These will operate on all its domestic routes. Regional routes and the Port Elizabeth-Durban route will be added early next year.

Comair will initially operate a fleet of 15 aircraft across both airline brands, gradually adding a further 10 aircraft back into service over the next seven months.

The recommencement of services will also see the reopening of the award winning SLOW lounges. Domestic lounges at King Shaka International, Cape Town International and OR Tambo International will open. Other lounges will follow as the flight schedule expands.