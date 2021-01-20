LOOK: Courtyard Hotel Waterfall City is a new four star hotel opening in Midrand soon

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

While prominent hotels, feeling the financial impact of Covid-19 on tourism, are closing their doors, City Lodge Hotel Group is expanding with the introduction of Courtyard Hotel Waterfall City in Midrand. In a few weeks time, the 168-room, four star hotel will be opening its doors. In addition to the rooms, there are four suites plus conference and event space for up to 120 people and two restaurant options catering to the growing Waterfall City hub. Courtyard Hotel Waterfront City is the 63rd hotel for the City Lodge Hotel Group. Picture: Supplied The hotel is headed up by opening general manager Brendan Luttig, who was previously general manager of the thriving City Lodge Hotel Fourways, and the kitchens led by new executive chef Keegan Maistry, who has extensive experience in luxury hotels in South Africa and the US. This is the 63rd hotel in the City Lodge Hotel Group (CLHG) and 56th in South Africa.

In phase one, the hotel will open its commercial areas (including the basement, ground floor and ninth floor) plus 84 bedrooms and four suites.

The remaining floors and 80 rooms will open in phases, dependent on demand once the hotel is trading and the effect of the lockdown on the next few months. Once given the go ahead, it will take approximately six to eight weeks to complete.

Despite the devastating impact of Covid-19 on the tourism and hospitality industry, construction of the new hotel has only been set back four months.

The hotel is close to the iconic Mall of Africa as well as the Sandton and Midrand CBDs; Gautrain Midrand Station; major highways; various major conference venues including Gallagher Convention Centre, Kyalami International Convention Centre and Netcare Waterfall City Hospital.

Chief operating officer Lindiwe Sangweni-Siddo says, “We are excited about the imminent launch of this new hotel, heralding a new era in the Courtyard Hotel brand.

“There is much that is new with regards to guest experience, as we position the brand to appeal to the more discerning traveller of all ages.

“Fixtures and finishings are designed to wow guests as they walk through the space, bringing the fresh green outdoors inside and making the most of the light and views.”

She adds, “We continue to navigate the current lockdown restrictions to our business, while maintaining our world class health and hygiene protocols, which have been awarded the World Travel & Tourism Council Safe Travels accreditation.

“Guests can stay safely at any of our hotels, while travelling for business or leisure.”