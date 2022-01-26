LOOK: DJ Lamiez Holworthy and Khuli Chana tour Namibia

While most of us are already back into the swing of 2022, being back at work and kids at school, some folk are still enjoying the sunkissed summer. DJ Lamiez Holworthy and her musician husband, Khuli Chana, have been spotted on the socials posting pictures of what looks like an amazing holiday in Swakopmund, Namibia.

Namibia is known or its colonial architecture, ocean-front promenades, historical sights, cosy guest houses, and excellent restaurants and beer houses and is one of the most underrated places in Southern Africa. And if you're an adventure, nature, and culture seeker, then this place is just for you. It is home to the oldest desert in the world, the tallest sand dunes, game filled National Parks and many unique cultures. In August 2021, the pair holidayed in the Maldives in celebration of Chana's 39th birthday.