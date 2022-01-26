LOOK: DJ Lamiez Holworthy and Khuli Chana tour Namibia
While most of us are already back into the swing of 2022, being back at work and kids at school, some folk are still enjoying the sunkissed summer.
DJ Lamiez Holworthy and her musician husband, Khuli Chana, have been spotted on the socials posting pictures of what looks like an amazing holiday in Swakopmund, Namibia.
The couple are touring the laid-back town and doing the most adventurous things from riding camels and ATVing in the hot African desert to kayaking in the Atlantic Ocean and let’s not forget to mention how incredibly fly they look while doing it.
Take a look at some of their highlights:
Now that the pair are relaxed and recharged, Lamiez posted on her Instagram: “This holiday is just what I needed. Ready to go home and work even harder. Beast mode on!!! 💫”.
Namibia is known or its colonial architecture, ocean-front promenades, historical sights, cosy guest houses, and excellent restaurants and beer houses and is one of the most underrated places in Southern Africa. And if you’re an adventure, nature, and culture seeker, then this place is just for you.
It is home to the oldest desert in the world, the tallest sand dunes, game filled National Parks and many unique cultures.
In August 2021, the pair holidayed in the Maldives in celebration of Chana’s 39th birthday.
The couple hit social media hard with posts of their picture-perfect holiday, sipping cocktails and champagne, and enjoying the refreshing blue ocean.