LOOK: Elsa Majimbo takes her family on vacay and it’s not by mistake

Elsa Majimbo takes her family on vacay and it’s not by mistake - she’s been making big moves.

The 19-year-old Kenyan internet comedian surprised her over 300K followers with two pictures on her Twitter account captioned “family vacay”.

Pictured are her dad and siblings.

The pictures were followed by another tweet: “Every summer my parents would take us to different places for vacation and I just took them on the first holiday and that makes me really happy.”

During the lockdown in 2020, when we were busy with TikTok dance challenges, Majimbo was creating funny quarantine videos – which saw her gaining recognition internationally.

The professional bragger, as she jokingly calls herself, is now verified on both Twitter and Instagram with some two million followers on Instagram.

Majimbo told GQ Magazine that she never expected to go viral, but she took advantage of the chance and is now working to become the comedian and creator she wants to be.

She’s also on the radar of various international stars including the likes of Dua Lipa, Rihanna, Beyoncé, Naomi Campbell, among others.

Last month, she announced a new collaboration between Italian luxury house Valentino, to present the first edition of her debut book, dubbed The Alphabet for Kids & Adults, which she co-wrote with Mohamed Kheir.

“The Alphabet for Kids & Adults sees the world through a perspective that is profound and funny at the same time,” Valentino said on its website.

The good sis has been doing a lot, securing bags left, right, and centre.

From doing interviews, collaborations, and magazine covers, she deserves this vacation with her family. In her famous words, “It’s not by mistake”.