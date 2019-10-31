LOOK: Heard about the passenger who left their pee bag on a plane?









We list some of the worst flying travellers of all time. Picture: Pixabay. Sigh. The pictures you are about to see are not for the faint-hearted. Many of us get into a plane hoping to survive the journey (well, at least I do), but there are some passengers who have to endure quite a lot during a flight. One of them is dealing with other flyer's habits. Passenger Shaming, voted Rolling Stone Magazine's "100 Best Instagram Accounts", shares some of the bad habits that passengers have on board a plane. The page was created by former flight attendant Shawn Kathleen. Here are some of our worst flyers:

The person who left their pee bag and one slipper on a flight

Seriously!

Whatever your excuse of leaving your pee bag and random slipper behind, it is disgusting.

While the person may have been ill and needed a pee bag, it gives them no reason to leave it behind. Being ill does not mean you should lose your manners.

The person who uses someone else’s seat as their footrest



I know I would be pretty peeved if someone put their feet on my seat. That is rude and very bad manners. Also, ever heard of socks and shoes?

On a more serious note, I do not think anyone should use the seat as a footrest, especially if someone is using the seat.

The person who leaves the toilet in a mess







Imagine walking into the plane’s bathroom to see this ghastly sight? Imagine!

I think travellers should follow the same bathroom etiquette they do at home: keep it clean at all times.

I believe that if you mess it, you should fix it.



The person who goes shirtless



Whether you have a six-pack or toned body- do not remove your clothing. This passenger decided to remove his shirt mid-air and judging by the picture he seems quite comfortable by it.

I know I would be mortified if I was seated next to this guy! Moral of the story: be fully clothed during the duration of your flight.



The person who clips their toenails on the plane







Double sigh.

Clipping your toenails on the plane is one of the worst habits on the list. Not only is it unhygienic, but it also isn’t something that should be done in public either. There’s a reason for it being called personal hygiene. Leave the toenail clipping for behind closed doors!