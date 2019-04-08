Hidden spy cameras have been discovered in Airbnb properties Pic: YouTube

The Barker family was settling into their Airbnb in Cork, Ireland, another stop on their 14-month trek around Europe, when they discovered something disturbing.



On the ceiling in the living room, hidden inside a detector, was a camera. The family said it confronted the homeowner and complained to Airbnb, setting off a month-long saga with the company that has drawn international attention.





Barker wrote on Facebook:





Only this week, after 33 days and stays from 10 other “unsuspecting” guests, Airbnb removed the listing and problematic host.





“The safety and privacy of our community is our priority,” Airbnb said in a statement Saturday. “Airbnb policies strictly prohibit hidden cameras in listings and we take reports of any violations extremely seriously. We have removed the host from our platform. Our original handling of this incident did not meet the high standards we set for ourselves, and we have apologized to the family and fully refunded their stay. There have been over half a billion guest arrivals in Airbnb listings to date and negative incidents are incredibly rare.”



