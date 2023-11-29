LOOK: Inside Norwegian Cruise Line’s christening of Norwegian Viva

Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL) celebrated the christening of Norwegian Viva, the company's highly anticipated newest vessel and the second ship in the award-winning Prima Class. "To christen Norwegian Viva in Miami is incredibly special to many of us at NCL, not only because Miami is our hometown, but also because we can share this moment with our local family and friends," said David J. Herrera, president of Norwegian Cruise Line.

"Launching a ship is no solo endeavour. I am overwhelmed with gratitude towards the entire NCL team, our partners and especially our amazing crew who have contributed to bringing Norwegian Viva to life and who care for and deliver exceptional vacation experiences for our guests."

Following Norwegian Viva's debut this past August and its inaugural summer season of European voyages, over 1,500 guests joined the christening ceremony held in the company's LEED Gold Certified terminal at Port Miami. The Prima Class is committed to breaking new ground in ship design and amenities, reflecting Norwegian Cruise Line's unwavering dedication to putting the guest and onboard experience at the forefront.

"As a company, it has been a milestone year with the debut of next-generation ships across all three of our best-in-class cruise brands, Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises," said Harry Sommer, President and Chief Executive Officer of Norwegian Cruise Line.

"The addition of Norwegian Viva further elevates our world-class fleet, providing our valued guests with another incredible way to vacation, discover new experiences and create unforgettable memories. "Since she launched in August, Norwegian Viva's initial guest satisfaction scores have outshined any newbuild in the history of the NCL fleet, a testament to not only how stunning this ship is, but also the exceptional level of service and attention provided by our amazing crew on board."

Luis Fonsi, Norwegian Viva's godfather and Grammy Award-nominated singer, songwriter, musician, and producer, officially named and christened the vessel with the ceremonial champagne bottle break across the ship's hull which signifies good fortune and safe travels for all who sail aboard.

As a native Puerto Rican, who is also based in Miami, Fonsi embodies the vibrant energy guests can enjoy aboard Norwegian Viva with warm-weather itineraries spanning from the Caribbean to the Mediterranean.