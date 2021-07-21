LOOK: Oceania Cruises’ Vista ship new accommodation is design goals

Vista, the first of two new 1200-guest Allura Class ships by Oceania Cruises, is slowly introducing guests to its design and looks. And, judging by the newly released pictures, much attention to detail went into the design of the accommodation.

Accommodation elements include Veranda Staterooms, Penthouse Suites, Oceania Suites and Vista Suites. Picture: supplied. Bob Binder, president and CEO of Oceania Cruises, said their goal is to make guests feel at home. “Vista’s accommodations will offer all the thoughtful amenities and personal touches that we are renowned for and are designed with the style and elegance our guests have come to love and expect from Oceania Cruises.

“Vista will set new standards for comfort and residential-style luxury and will feature all veranda accommodations. All staterooms and suites feature beautifully appointed bathrooms with oversized rainforest showers, large vanities, and copious storage space. Picture: supplied. Picture: supplied. “The timeless décor of the accommodations reflects the best of residential design aesthetics to present guests with restful homelike spaces to relax and rejuvenate as they explore the world’s most fascinating destinations,” he said. Binder said Vista will also feature a new category of Concierge Level Veranda Staterooms for solo travellers. A first for the company, it will offer a spacious, luxury retreat for guests, with a separate sleeping area. Vista, set to sail in 2023, promises “the finest cruising at sea”, and “unique firsts” for guests.