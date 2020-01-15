Tsogo Sun Hotel will launch its new hi Hotels brand this month. Picture: Supplied.

Tsogo Sun Hotel will launch hi Hotels at Montecasino this month. The hi Hotel brand is for the young, authentic and modern, and designed to continue delivering on the group’s promise of creating great experiences. Tim de Raedt, hi Hotels’ Director of Operations, said the brand was created for travellers who were seeking affordable, comfortable and well-designed space to stay, rather than a hotel with all the bells and whistles.

“They want convenience and some creature comforts, and a base from which they can explore the city, go about their business and enjoy what the neighbourhood has to offer. hi Hotels provides all that, and we’re excited to be incorporating it into the Tsogo Sun Hotels portfolio.”

Picture: Supplied.

Picture: Supplied.

He said the hi Hotels brand is positioned in the select service category, offering room rates at under R1 000. The group has not compromised on luxury: think luxurious walk-in showers, big windows, blackout curtains, coffee and tea stations, laptop-sized safes, USB ports, and 48-inch TVs. The ‘living lobby’ provides space to work and play, and a convenient deli offering for a quick snack or coffee on the run.

According to Tsogo Sun, technology plays an important element for hi Hotels.

“it will be the first hotel within the Tsogo Sun Hotels stable to offer online and self-check-in facilities. The hotel’s TV system will allow guests to cast their own content to their room TV in a simple process of connecting to the free uncapped high speed WiFi, scanning a QR code and opening the app of their choice,” it revealed in a statement.