LOOK: The latest IOL Travel digi mag is all about that summer splash this festive season

As the countdown to the festive break draws closer, everyone is looking forward to making the most of this summer. While some folk are last-minute prepping for that international jaunt now that Covid-19 restrictions have eased, along with the paranoia and travel angst, others are looking forward to sho’t left breaks or simply staying at home and only venturing out as and when the opportunity presents itself.

As such, in the final edition of IOL Travel for 2022, we look at what you can do at home or in another city if that is what your plans entail. And, don’t worry, there is much one can do, whether you are road-tripping or catching a flight to your destination. I ain’t gonna lie, though, the thought of being in my hometown in KwaZulu-Natal is tempting at this time of the year.

And the sea always beckons for a cocktail or three in hand. Don’t judge; if I’m letting my hair down and enjoying my break, this is how I prefer to do it. That said, in this edition, we look at budget-friendly family activities across the three cities. A fun time doesn’t have to cost an arm and a leg, especially with the price of fuel being so draining, and we suggest a few options that tick the boxes for Instagrammable posts as well as a memorable outing.

If you are, like me, looking to soak up the sun and take a dip in the ocean, we share the Top 10 “hidden gem” spots where you can do so. Of course, if you are able to splurge on your stay, there are several luxury holiday homes across Mzansi where you can enjoy a truly African Christmas.

However, when it comes to travel, everyone wants something different, which is dependent on one’s personality, mood and company. So if being in bustling spots isn’t your vibe, there is another option - camping. For one, the weather is perfect. And the peace and tranquillity, combined with the fresh air and clarity of thought in an isolated setting, make it a win-win option. And there are a plethora of camping sites where you can pitch that tent and marvel over the panoramic landscape.