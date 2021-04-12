LOOK: This guy missed plane food so much, he started to recreate it at home

Airplane food - some hate it, some love it. For Nik Sennhauser, it's the latter. The avid traveller, who would fly every three weeks before the pandemic, has started to recreate the airplane meals that he enjoyed on flights. With nowhere to go during lockdown – and unable to try out any plane food due to not flying – he decided to whip up some plane inspired meals. The results will make your mouth water and give you a little wanderlust. But, when more people were doing the same, he decided that it was not exciting anymore and stopped recreating the meals.

By January 2021, he decided to give it another shot. Only this time he wanted the full experience – complete with an airline trolley and airline crockery.

His plating skills are impeccable.

From a hot breakfast of eggs and sausage to a three-course spread of chicken schnitzel, cucumber salad and boiled potatoes, and chocolate mousse with raspberries, the meals would transport you back to your days aboard flight where cabin crew served you piping hot meals.

He said preparing the meals helped him relive memories of his past trips.

Sennhauser has since recreated meals from British Airways, Qatar Airways, Lufthansa, to name but a few.

He told CNN Travel: "The amazing thing about it is that I've actually become a better cook, because I had to go and research the recipes.The meals aren't just for Instagram to look nice; they have to taste good, as well, because they're actually our Sunday meals, and I have to feed my husband. So it needs to be edible.

"So I actually had to go and consult cookbooks and the internet for all these recipes, and I've learned to cook all these different things. I've realised I'm quite good at making desserts. I've made a bunch of mousses and they taste much better than what you can get in the shops. So it's been a bit of a journey for me.".

Feast your eyes on some of his creations:

