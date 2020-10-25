LOOK: What Emirates’ new signature onboard experience looks like during the pandemic
Emirates announced that it will roll out a redesigned onboard experience with the introduction of additional health and safety measures.
The airline revealed that the A380 Onboard Lounge and Shower Spa serves First and Business Class customers and will transform into a take-away bar with limited seating capacity and social distancing protocols in place.
The bar continues to serve wines, spirits, soft drinks and pre-packaged lounge bites for customers to take and enjoy in the comfort of their own seats. Customers can also order from their seats if they prefer.
The social areas in Business Class on select Boeing 777 aircraft and in First Class also reopened with pre-packed snacks for customers to grab and go," the airline said in the statement.
First Class customers can shower at 40,000 feet, and luxury spa products will be provided in individual amenity bags to each customer.
The sets include pampering essentials from award-winning, organic and sustainable Irish brand VOYA, a disposable bath towel and a menu to choose additional amenities.
Emirates’ onboard dining experience will return to its signature service from November 1.
The airline will soon launch a welcome drink in premium classes called Vitality Boost in First and Business Class.
The airline’s chefs and nutritionists have created a refreshing blend of apple, ginger and hibiscus to give customers a health kick on their journey. The vegan, nutrient-rich drink is packed with antioxidants, and free from gluten and added sugar.
The health drink will be a staple on board and continually refreshed to offer different flavours. Customers can also choose from a range of welcome drinks including champagne and other juices.