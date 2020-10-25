LOOK: What Emirates’ new signature onboard experience looks like during the pandemic

Emirates announced that it will roll out a redesigned onboard experience with the introduction of additional health and safety measures.

The airline revealed that the A380 Onboard Lounge and Shower Spa serves First and Business Class customers and will transform into a take-away bar with limited seating capacity and social distancing protocols in place.

The bar continues to serve wines, spirits, soft drinks and pre-packaged lounge bites for customers to take and enjoy in the comfort of their own seats. Customers can also order from their seats if they prefer.

The social areas in Business Class on select Boeing 777 aircraft and in First Class also reopened with pre-packed snacks for customers to grab and go," the airline said in the statement.

Emirates is reinventing its experiences during the pandemic. Picture: Duncan Chard via Emirates.

First Class customers can shower at 40,000 feet, and luxury spa products will be provided in individual amenity bags to each customer.