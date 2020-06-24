Louvre Abu Dhabi reopens to visitors with new safety measures
The Louvre Abu Dhabi reopened on Wednesday, more than three months after the art museum was closed under measures imposed by the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to limit the spread of the coronavirus.
Visitors to the museum must book online ahead of time and will be allocated an arrival time. They will be allowed to spend three hours inside the museum and must wear face masks and gloves.They will also depend on a mobile phone application for information on the artworks, as paper guides will not be available.
Abu Dhabi's Culture and Tourism Authority has said that the number of visitors at any one time must not exceed 40 per cent of a museum's total capacity.The UAE's capital has been easing restrictions in recent weeks, though a ban on entering or leaving the emirate will remain in place until at least June 29.
Culture reminds us who we are; it reinforces our identity and improves our resilience. Culture helps build a sense of global unity and social cohesion. Join us as we explore culture, meet creative minds and create ideas. #CulturAll . تذكرنا الثقافة بمعنى الوجود، وتوثق الهوية الإنسانية الجمعية، وتجعلنا نستمر. الثقافة تجمعنا وتوطد التماسك الاجتماعي. شاركونا في مبادرتنا الثقافية من خلال التعرف على المبدعين وابتكار الأفكار. #الثقافة_للجميع
Tourists are still not allowed to visit Abu Dhabi, although neighbour Dubai has announced it will start receiving visitors from July 7. The UAE has recorded more than 45,000 confirmed coronavirus cases and 305 related deaths.
Louvre Abu Dhabi opened in 2017 and became the first museum of its kind in the Arab region. It offers a new perspective on the history of art in a globalised world. Louvre Abu Dhabi is the result of a unique collaboration between Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), and France.The Louvre museum in France will open its doors on July 6. Travellers will need to reserve space and wear masks.DPA