Louvre Abu Dhabi reopens to visitors with new safety measures

The Louvre Abu Dhabi reopened on Wednesday, more than three months after the art museum was closed under measures imposed by the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to limit the spread of the coronavirus.

Visitors to the museum must book online ahead of time and will be allocated an arrival time. They will be allowed to spend three hours inside the museum and must wear face masks and gloves.They will also depend on a mobile phone application for information on the artworks, as paper guides will not be available.

Abu Dhabi's Culture and Tourism Authority has said that the number of visitors at any one time must not exceed 40 per cent of a museum's total capacity.The UAE's capital has been easing restrictions in recent weeks, though a ban on entering or leaving the emirate will remain in place until at least June 29.