Love Island's Caroline Flack's travel nightmare revealed









Love Island host Caroline Flack flight to Cape Town was cancelled. Picture: Instagram. Love Island host Caroline Flack experienced a travel nightmare this weekend. At first, the TV personality was all smiles having to travel to Cape Town to start the promo for the popular dating series. She posted "Tomorrow we go to Cape Town to start the promo for @loveisland series 6... say whattttttttt" last week.

But, the excitement soon faded when her flight was cancelled. The Strictly Come Dancing winner posted on her page about her travel nightmare heading to South Africa. The star posted on her Instagram stories that she had a flight delay. She was at the airport.

To pass the time, the star napped and drank some wine. Instead of jumping into a plane hours later, Flack's flight was cancelled.

She wrote: “Flight got cancelled...on way home...basically had a night out at Gatwick airport." Instead of sulking, she wrote: "Could be worse" and "trying to see the positives." The personality has been busy travelling back and forth from the UK to South Africa.

Her recent trip was to shoot an advert for the upcoming series.

She recently told The Metro: "It's a long old flight just to do that walking. It's a 13 hour flight and I'm coming back and forth the whole time!"

Flack boarded a plane to South Africa on Sunday night.

She posted: “Second time lucky...13 hour flight...face being looked after by @rodial and @ekemis.”

In another story, she said: “Made it on board. Wish me luck.”

