Lucknow airport slips into ‘silent mode’

The silent airport is an initiative to ensure that passengers can enjoy a relaxed journey experience while they utilise their waiting time doing their favourite activities, without disturbance.

A spokesperson for the airport said: “Silence in the airport means more time for passengers to read a book, talk to their travel partner, listen to their favourite playlist, or work as per their need. With this initiative, the CCSIA will join the league of airports like Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Delhi, Chennai, and Bengaluru.”

He said however: "The airport will ensure that no vital information for passengers is missed. So CCSIA will display flight information for passenger convenience at all the 81 Flight information display screens across Terminal 1 and Terminal 2.

“The screens are placed at strategic locations – outside terminals, in check-in halls, security hold areas and arrival halls of the airport.”