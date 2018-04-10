Lufthansa have urged travellers not to panic over the Verdi strike expected to take place today. A spokesman said if a flight is cancelled, they will be rebooked on the next available flight including other Lufthansa Group carriers if possible.



“If Lufthansa explicitly cancels a flight, the passenger will be rebooked on the next available flight (including ). If a connection is not found on the same day for the passenger, they will be provided with accommodation," the spokesman said. The strike comes after the Verdi trade union has called for a strike at Frankfurt, Munich, Cologne and Bremen airports on April 10.

According to a release by the airline, the ground handling services, the support services and part of the airport fire brigade will be on strike between 5am and 6pm. The cancellations will affect about 58 long haul flights and 90,000 passengers. Lufthansa has published an alternative flight schedule online . Lufthansa passengers are requested to check the status of their flights at Lufthansa.com before leaving for the airport.