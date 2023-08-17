Lufthansa enters codeshare agreement with SAA and Airlink. What does this mean for passengers?

Lufthansa Group airlines customers can now use connecting domestic flights of South African Airways (SAA) and Airlink to several onward connections in South Africa and Namibia. Respective code share agreements have recently been signed with both South African carriers.

This allows customers to book a long-haul connection with Lufthansa or SWISS to Europe, combining them with a feeder flight from various South African cities to Johannesburg or Cape Town within the same booking. These codeshare tickets are usually sold at a lower fare, compared with two separate bookings. They also allow you to check baggage through to the final destination and to get a seamless travel experience as the transit in Johannesburg or Cape Town is coordinated between the codeshare partner airlines.

“We are very pleased to announce our new codeshare agreements with South African Airways and Airlink as these partnerships allow us to offer greater flexibility and a larger variety to our customers in the Southern African region,” said Matthias Lefèvre, General Manager Sales Lufthansa Group Airlines for Southern Africa. “Our customers now have the possibility of booking their entire journey on one single Lufthansa ticket and thus providing a seamless travel experience.” The re-established bi-lateral codeshare agreement with SAA is building on the long-term partnership between Lufthansa Group and Star Alliance member SAA.

Passengers of Lufthansa and SWISS can add a connecting onward flight from Johannesburg to Cape Town or to Durban within the same booking.