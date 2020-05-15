Lufthansa Group expands service with June flight schedule amid Covid-19 pandemic

The airlines of the Lufthansa Group are significantly expanding their services with the June flight schedule amid the Covid-19 pandemic. Lufthansa, SWISS and Eurowings will add numerous leisure and summer destinations to their flight schedules in June, as well as more long-haul destinations. By the end of June, the Lufthansa Group airlines plan to offer around 1 800 weekly roundtrips to more than 130 destinations worldwide.With over 106 destinations in Germany and Europe and more than 20 intercontinental destinations, the range of flights on offer for all travellers will be greatly expanded by the end of June. The first batch of flights will be available for reservation in the booking systems from May 14. Harry Hohmeister, Member of the Executive Board of German Lufthansa AG, revealed the approach for the June schedule: "We are making an important contribution to the revitalisation of the aviation infrastructure. It is an essential part of the German and European economic power. People want to and can travel again, whether on holiday or for business reasons. That's why we will continue to expand our offer step by step in the coming months and connect Europe with each other and Europe with the world." Lufthansa’s additional flights that are resuming in the first half of June, in Germany and Europe. They are from Frankfurt, including Hanover, Majorca, Sofia, Prague, Billund, Nice, Manchester, Budapest, Dublin, Riga, Krakow, Bucharest and Kiev, and Munich, including Münster/Osnabrück, Sylt, Rostock, Vienna, Zurich, Brussels and Mallorca.

In the first half of June, the flight schedule also includes 19 long-haul destinations, fourteen more than in May. In total, Lufthansa, SWISS and Eurowings offer more than 70 weekly frequencies overseas until mid-June, almost four times as many as in May. Further resumption of Lufthansa long-haul flights is planned for the second half of June.

Lufthansa's long-haul resumption of flights from Frankfurt in detail (subject to possible travel restrictions) include

Toronto, Mexico City, Abuja, Port Harcourt, Tel Aviv, Riyadh, Bahrain, Johannesburg, Dubai and Mumbai. The destinations Newark/New York, Chicago, Sao Paulo, Tokyo and Bangkok will continue to be offered.

Lufthansa's long-haul return flights from Munich in detail (subject to possible travel restrictions) include Chicago, Los Angeles and Tel Aviv.

The group said that the flight schedules of the Lufthansa Group airlines were closely coordinated to enable reliable connectivity to European and intercontinental destinations once again.

Austrian Airlines has decided to extend the suspension of regular flight operations for a further week, from May 31 to June 7. A resumption of service in June is being considered.

SWISS is planning to resume services to various destinations in the Mediterranean region, and other major European centres, such as Paris, Brussels and Moscow.

In its long-haul operations, SWISS will again offer its passengers new intercontinental direct services in June, in addition to its three weekly services to New York/Newark in the USA. The Swiss carrier plans to offer flights from Zurich to New York JFK, Chicago, Singapore, Bangkok, Tokyo, Mumbai, Hong Kong and Johannesburg.

Eurowings had already announced last week that it would be expanding its basic program at the airports of Düsseldorf, Cologne/Bonn, Hamburg and Stuttgart. The airline will gradually add 15 further destinations within Europe from May onwards. With flights to Spain, Greece, Portugal and Croatia, the focus is on destinations in the Mediterranean region. Furthermore, the island of Mallorca will again be offered from several German Eurowings gateways

Brussels Airlines plans to resume its flight operations with a reduced network offer as from June 15.





