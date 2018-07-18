Lufthansa Group airlines honoured with four Skytrax World Airline Awards. Picture: Supplied.

Lufthansa was elected as the Best Airline in Europe and the Best Western European Airline at the Skytrax World Airline Awards in London. The market research institute Skytrax specialising in the aviation industry had previously surveyed about 20 million passengers from more than 160 countries worldwide. Passengers from across the globe voted in favour of the German airline. Andreas Otto, Product Manager of the Lufthansa Group for the premium airlines and Chief Commercial Officer of Austrian Airlines, thanked their customers for this vote of confidence and teh employees for their commitment and customer orientation.

“We are well aware of the challenge of living up to this award at all times. For this reason, we see this recognition as an incentive to fulfil the promise we make to our customers”, he said.

Austrian Airlines, part of the Lufthansa Group, was given two awards. The employees were given the award as the Best Airline Staff Service in Europe and Best Business Class Onboard Catering.

The survey was carried out by Skytrax. Passengers were asked to assess the offering on board and services of the airlines at the airports. Skytrax has been conducting this survey on an annual basis since 1999. The detailed results of the World Airlines Awards can be found at www.worldairlineawards.com.