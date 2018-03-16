Lufthansa's new global campaign #SayYesToTheWorld says yes to change and new challenges. Picture: Supplied.

Lufthansa launched #SayYesToTheWorld campaign on March 15. The campaign is one of the most innovative in the company's history as it aims to question familiar ways of thinking and habits, while demonstrating how enriching it is to discover the world.

As part of the campaign, Lufthansa is launching a #SayYesToTheWorld raffle, where contestants can register to win flight tickets to destinations operated by Lufthansa. Anyone can enter to win by simply visiting https://yestotheworld.com/global/en choosing a location they would like to experience from the virtual globe, then selecting “Yes!”

The first place winner will receive two Business Class round trip tickets for an intercontinental destination. The second place winner will receive two round trip tickets for an intercontinental destination in Economy Class. The third and the fourth place winners will be selected for two round trip tickets each, to a continental destination in Economy Class. The contest will be valid until April 15 and winners will be selected in May 2018.



With #SayYesToTheWorld Lufthansa encourages people to open-up to the world by asking them questions that create more awareness and allow them to see a journey as a source of inspiration. As part of the cross-media campaign, Lufthansa installed aircraft seats at public locations in Munich, Shanghai and New York, and asked people walking by to sit in the seats and answer the question "Why do you love the world?" The campaign does not include statement but rather open questions that can be answered based on personal and unique experiences.



The campaign was launched as part of the recent brand refresh, including a new aircraft livery, which was revealed on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of the Lufthansa logo, the crane. The agencies involved in the development and implementation of the campaign were: Kolle Rebbe, for the creative concept, DDB for the digital part and Mindshare for the media planning.