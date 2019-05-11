New York is one of the most Instagrammed cities in the world.

German airline Lufthansa has launched its travel guides to select destinations around the world, providing unusual recommendations from the perspective of local experts on art, culture and the urban scene.



Lufthansa City Guides for New York, Paris and London, with Vienna and Rome are expected to be released this autumn, an airline statement said.





These are complemented by the personal highlights of Lufthansa crew members that are an absolute must for short stays. The new Lufthansa travel guides are priced at 18 euros (R286) each. They are also available as ebooks from all bookstores and online retailers.





For the Lufthansa travel guide, author Marianne von Waldenfels met with influencers, celebrities and creative professionals, asking them about personal ‘hot spots’ in their cities.





In Paris, star author Marc Levy takes readers through the most beautiful neighbourhoods; for London, chef and bestselling author Yotam Ottolenghi provides restaurant suggestions, and fashion lover Olivia Palermo guides travellers through New York’s shops.



