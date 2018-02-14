The new livery was seen at OR Tambo International Airport on Monday.

The Boeing 747-8 bearing the new Lufthansa livery is scheduled to return to Johannesburg today(February 14). The new livery was seen at OR Tambo International Airport on Monday.

A shot of the aircraft.

Dr. André Schulz, General Manager Southern Africa for the Lufthansa Group, said the airline was excited that the only Boeing 747-8 bearing the new livery has touched down in South Africa for the first time.

“It is a very proud moment for the Lufthansa Southern Africa staff as the new livery is becoming more visible across the world since its official launch last week in Frankfurt and Munich.

Inside the aircraft.

“We are also pleased that the South African market is one of the first markets where this aircraft has flown to, another demonstration of our continued commitment to the country,” said Schulz. The Lufthansa Group is one of the world’s biggest airline groups and is also the market leader in Europe’s airline sector. The Group’s network carriers, with their premium brands of Lufthansa, SWISS and Austrian Airlines, serve its home market from their Frankfurt, Munich, Zurich and Vienna hubs.