Luggage company Bounce ranks the world's worst airlines of 2021

When it comes to travelling in the sky, every passenger hopes for a smooth ride to their destination. Sometimes the ride is a bumpy one not because of turbulence in the air but because your chosen airline missed the mark.

Delivering the best travel experience is most airlines priority along with ensuring a safe delivery flight. A research by global luggage storage company Bounce revealed the worst airlines in the world. The following factors were applied in ranking the airlines: Punctuality, maximum free baggage allowance, staff service, meals, inflight entertainment, seat comfort and the number of complaints received.

"We all know how frustrating it can be to find yourself trapped in a cramped cabin without wi-fi or waiting in the departure lounge for hours with no plane in sight. "That’s why we’ve analysed the experiences of passengers as well as airline punctuality and maximum luggage allowance for both domestic and international airlines to see which airline leaves customers smiling," said Bounce. Luckily for us, no South African airline made the list.

The worst airline, according to Bounce, is Viva Air Colombia which received a score of 3.4/10. While the airline has received a low number of complaints, it ranked one out five for the criteria. In the past seven years, the low-cost airline has carried 22.55 million passengers and operated around 40 000 flights a year. Budget airlines, VivaAerobus, which is based at Monterrey International Airport in Mexico, came in second.

The airline received a one out of five ranking for both inflight entertainment and meals and a two out of five for staff service. In third place is Volaris, based in Mexico City, received a low score on the survey, despite it being predicted to make a profit in 2021. Volaris’s low maximum baggage weight of 10kg seems to have worked against the airline, which discontinued inflight entertainment in 2019.