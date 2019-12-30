Singer and songwriter Madonna Louise Ciccone. File Photo: IANS

London - Pop stars rarely travel light, and Madonna is no exception – specially when she has four of her six children and her 25-year-old boyfriend with her. The 61-year-old singer was pictured with trolleys stacked with suitcases before a flight to London at the weekend. Apparently keen to remain incognito, she wore pink tinted sunglasses, an over-sized black coat with a scarf, trousers tucked into socks and black boots with zips, laces and buckles.

With her at New York’s JFK airport were daughter Lourdes Leon, 23, seven-year-old twins Estere and Stelle, and 14-year-old son David, along with her dancer boyfriend Ahlamalik Williams.

It seems the iconic singer barely attempted to go incognito through the building, as she was dressed in an extravagant black coat with lace on the sleeves while rocking her statement fingerless gloves and pink-tinted shades, Metro reported.

Meanwhile, her beau was dressed head-to-toe in black as Lourdes was prepared for the long haul flight in her grey trackies and pink jacket.