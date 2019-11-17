Emirates launched a new feature called Airport maps on its app. Picture: Pexels.

The airport is one of those places you can easily get lost quite fast. Getting from one point to the next can be quite daunting, but that may be a thing of the past thanks to Emirates new Airport maps. The new feature on the Emirates app will allow customers to navigate seamlessly through the airport.

The Airport maps can detect the user’s location (via Bluetooth and wifi) and provide point to point navigation through all touchpoints of the airport, including check-in desks, Emirates lounges, shops, restaurants or ATMs in the airport.

The Emirates app, supported in 19 languages, currently has 1.5 million active users each month and allows customers to search, book and manage their flights as well as their Emirates Skywards accounts, the airline revealed in a statement.

The new feature maps out Emirates’ hub - Dubai International Airport’s Terminal 3 – and also includes major airports in the Emirates network - London Heathrow, London Gatwick and Hong Kong International airport.