ILGA ( International Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Trans and Intersex Association) Europe ranks Malta as number one travel destination on European Rainbow Index 2018 Malta Tourism Authority has teamed up with OTT to create a brand-new online training program, learnlgbtmalta.org, to inform and educate travel agents about the archipelago’s strong LGBTQ+ travel credentials.

Having retained for a third consecutive year the top spot on the European Rainbow Index 2018, the new training website provides in-depth information about Malta’s path to becoming an inclusive LGBTQ+ destination.



Agents will also be educated about the plethora of accommodation, activities and places to visit.



Each travel agent to complete the course, will receive a certificate and be entered into a monthly prize draw to win a £50 iTunes voucher.

Peter Vella, Director UK & Ireland, Malta Tourism Authority commented; “We pride ourselves on being a welcoming, safe destination for all travellers and travel agents are key to spreading awareness and the message amongst the UK audience".



"It’s important for the trade to be equipped with the right facts about LGBTQ+ travel to help travellers make an informed decision".



"We are excited to launch the new training program to engage agents in a target market that is close to our hearts.”

Malta has become a very LGBTIQ+ friendly destination. Picture: Supplied



The index monitors the positive and negative impacts of European countries on the LGBTIQ community and gives a score out of 100%.



Malta achieved 94.04% on the scale, which is 15.28% higher than the second-ranked country, owing to their respect for human rights and full equality in society.

Other recent milestones include the legalization of same-sex marriage in 2017 and the introduction of gender-neutral passports earlier this year.



Malta, Gozo and Comino also have a thriving nightlife scene and each September Malta Pride awakens the streets of Valletta with performers and colourful floats that celebrate love and diversity.



The Maltese Archipelago was awarded ‘Best LGBT Destination’ at this year’s Leading Culture Destinations Awards, which recognizes achievements by organizations and cities that have effectively engaged in culture and tourism.

Agents and others interested can access the training program here: learnlgbtmalta.org

