Mamokgethi Phakeng advocates for visa reciprocity for South African travellers

South Africa is a world-class destination and the country should implement a visa-for-visa travel policy. These are the words of Mamokgethi Phakeng, former University of Cape Town Vice Chancellor and businesswoman, who took to social media platforms X and LinkedIn to share her views.

Allow me vent a little bit.



Guys, if any country wants us to apply and pay for a VISA to visit them, then it’s only fair for South Africa to demand the same of their citizens🤷🏽‍♀️ We want the West to respect us but we still pander to them at the expense of our nation’s dignity.… — Kgethi Phakeng, PhD(Wits); Hon DSc (UBristol) (@FabAcademic) October 25, 2024 According to the seasoned traveller, it is unfair that many South Africans have to go through visa red tape when planning on visiting Western nations, however, the same rules don’t apply to tourists from these countries when visiting SA. “If any country wants us to apply and pay for a visa to visit them, then it’s only fair for us to demand the same of their citizens.

“The assumption that requiring visas would somehow stop tourists from coming here is insulting, really. It implies that SA is some charity case, when it is, in fact, a world-class destination. “We have everything imaginable. No one comes here because it’s visa-free; they come because they want to experience what we have to offer,” said Phakeng. She added that by assuming that visas would stop tourists from visiting the country shows an embarrassing lack of confidence in the value of the nation.

“South Africans must go through lengthy and demeaning processes to visit some countries - they must show proof of finances, pre-book flights & hotels, and pay high ‘processing’ fees. “Regardless, we still go because we WANT the experience. The same should apply to them,“ she said. In her rant, Phakeng noted that though she’s never been denied a visa, if a traveller gets denied a visa, they don’t get a refund and they lose money.

“If you don’t book flexible flights & hotels, it’s a disaster. You lose money & experience, but they profit even after denying you entry…how crazy is that?” she questioned. “In today’s online environment, other than timid leadership, there’s really no excuse for failing to apply a visa-for-visa policy. “We are surrendering our dignity AND losing millions in potential revenue and job opportunities while Western countries make billions from VISA fees,” she added.

Netizens agreed with the former vice chancellor and responding to her post on X, this is what they had to say: I've been saying! Yoh seeing Arabs come and go as they please yet we have to dish out close to 3k for a visa...makes me sick. — Ma'Sotobe (@MahSotobe) October 25, 2024 @MahSotobe said: “I've been saying! Yoh seeing Arabs come and go as they please yet we have to dish out close to 3k for a visa ... makes me sick.”

Indeed, if a country charges us it's only fair that we charge them too. If they don't have visa fees we also do the same. — Nembahe 🇿🇦 (@masindii) October 25, 2024 Another user, @masindii, said: “Indeed, if a country charges us it's only fair that we charge them too. If they don't have visa fees we also do the same.” For over 5 years the UK begged SA to stop passport fraud. They gave DIRCO exactly how people come to South Africa, get fraudulent SA passports and then enter the UK through our Visa Free arrangement. They slapped us with UK Visas.



Are you saying we should reciprocate as well?

— Leo Bombayage 🇿🇦 (@LeoBombayage) October 25, 2024 While @LeoBombayage said: “For over 5 years the UK begged SA to stop passport fraud. They gave DIRCO exactly how people come to South Africa, get fraudulent SA passports and then enter the UK through our visa Free arrangement. “They slapped us with UK visas. Are you saying we should reciprocate as well?” People who make these considerations should be rational Leo. You can’t apply a tit-for-tat approach even when you are clearly on the wrong. Fix your system, and if they don’t lift their imposition, you can then reciprocate. But that’s just one case.