Man files lawsuit against Emirates for disgusting business class seat worth R60K

Brodie Chapman, a frequent Emirates business class traveller, is undertaking a legal dispute against Emirates airline following a disappointing experience that failed to meet his expectations. The incident occurred during his flight in April this year from Oslo Airport (OSL) to Dubai International Airport (DXB), where Chapman had purchased a business class ticket worth R63 767, 28. That is a large sum of money just to get from point a to b.

When one spends a large sum of money on something you expect it to “give”. In an interview with Daily Mail Australia, Chapman expressed his dissatisfaction, describing his business class seat as "absolutely disgusting" and stating that it did not align with the brand's representation. Furthermore, Chapman explained that the product was advertised in such a way that you wouldn’t be disappointed. “They advertise this fancy product – the 777 or the A380 – and this plane I got on was absolutely disgusting,” Chapman said. To his surprise, Chapman discovered a less-publicised aircraft, which happened to be approximately 23 years old.

Despite the airline's advertised and offered services, none of them were actually available during his experience. He further describes the poor conditions, including dirty seats, socks wedged beside his chair, inadequate reclining functionality, a malfunctioning screen and noticeable seat stains. This is the newer Boeing B777 models in their advertisements, leading Chapman to believe that the same level of luxury would be provided. Picture: Pexels Expressing his disappointment, he emphasises that Emirates often promotes their flagship aircrafts, such as the Airbus A380 or the newer Boeing B777 models, in their advertisements, creating an expectation of experiencing a comparable level of luxury.

However, he remarks that this situation, like many other advertised products, resulted in false hope and shattered dreams.