Mango Airlines continues SA flights, but passengers want answers about Zanzibar route

The last 24 hour has been a whirlwind for low-cost carrier Mango Airlines.

Benediction Zubane, marketing head of Mango Airlines, told IOL Travel on Monday that the airline awaited confirmation from a stakeholder on whether the airline will operate from Tuesday, June 1, 2021, and beyond.

That coupled with flight delays on Monday, May 31, irked passengers and caused much strain on the airline and its employees who awaited the airline's fate.

Mango confirmed on Monday night that they would continue to fly in June and beyond.

"Dear Guests, Mango Airlines continues to operate tomorrow, Tuesday 1 June 2021 and beyond. Guests are urged to continuously check for their flight status on all our digital platforms prior to their journey to the airport. We apologize in advance for the inconvenience caused," a tweet from the airline read (sic).

Dear Guests, Mango Airlines continues to operate tomorrow, Tuesday 1 June 2021 and beyond. Guests are urged to continuously check for their flight status on all our digital platforms prior to their journey to the airport. We apologize in advance for the inconvenience caused. — Mango Airlines (@FlyMangoSA) May 31, 2021

However, it seems there are still issues with the online booking platform.

It has been a stressful time for the airline in recent months. The airline had its services and all flights temporarily suspended on April 28 due to outstanding payments to ACSA.

“Senior management and our shareholder are locked in emergency discussions to find an amicable solution to this impasse,” the airline said at the time. ACSA lifted the suspension later that day.

The airline also recently announced the suspension of its flights from South Africa to Zanzibar.

Many travellers who booked flights to Zanzibar want feedback on the route.

User @deliaVipond posted on a Mango tweet: "Mmmmm what about Zanzibar route.....at this point nothing said....." (sic)

Another user, @kristelbruton posted on May 13: "Booked on Mango Airlines to fly to Zanzibar in two weeks’ time. Despite numerous queries made with Mango, the only answer you get is no answer at all, just saying they are waiting on a decision to be made, this week, two weeks in a row now, what is going on?" (sic).

Mango is yet to release a statement on the future of the route.