Mango Airlines drama: Morning flight delays and online booking issues

Mango Airlines has experienced flight delays yet again. The airline apologised for the flight delays on Monday morning, May 31. It is unclear what caused this morning's delays.

"Dear Guests, Mango Airlines apologises for this mornings flight delays. Mitigation measures are in place & passengers are urged to continuously check their flight status on all our digital platforms prior to their journey to the airport. We apologise for any inconvenience caused," the airline tweeted.

The delays have irked travellers yet again.

One user @valkerieforever posted: "Why now AGAIN?" (sic) Another user @buhlee_s posted: "One thing about Mango flights? They will delay." (sic)

The airline experienced similar flight delays on April 28, 2021, due to outstanding payments to the Airport Company SA (ACSA).

“We can confirm that our services and all flights are temporarily suspended for today only, due to outstanding payments to ACSA.

“Senior management and our shareholder are locked in emergency discussions to find an amicable solution to this impasse,” the airline said at the time. ACSA lifted the suspension later that day.

What's happening with the online booking system?

Picture: Screenshot/Mango website.

Travellers who want to book flights beyond June 2021 are experiencing difficulty.

When IOL Travel compared winter flight prices among SA airlines for flights between July 10 (departure date) and July 17 (return date) last week, all routes on the dates selected said 'sold out'.

At first, IOL Travel thought this was a technical difficulty, but found that travellers can book their flights until the end of May.

The airline did not allow options to book after. When IOL Travel checked again today, it still said 'sold out' for flights beyond June 1. The airline has not confirmed any online booking issues.