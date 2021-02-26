Mango Airlines experiencing delays on Friday morning flights

Passengers on South African domestic carrier Mango may experience flight delays on Friday, February 26, 2021. The airline apologised for the delay in a statement issued this morning. Mango official spokesperson Sergio Santos-Van Vuuren said: "Mango is experiencing delays on some flights this morning (February 26) due to operational challenges. We apologise for the inconvenience caused. "Contingency plans are in place to mitigate this situation and customers are being communicated to via email and SMS as well. We take this opportunity to thank you for your continued support," he said. He said guests can continue to check their flight status prior to departure on the carrier’s social media platforms and website at www.flymango.com.

Meanwhile, earlier this year, Qatar Airways signed an interline agreement with Mango to provide passengers with seamless connectivity via Johannesburg and Cape Town to one international destination in Tanzania and 7 domestic destinations in South Africa.

They include King Shaka International Airport, Port Elizabeth International Airport, George Airport, Bram Fischer International Airport, East London Airport and Abeid Amani Karume International Airport in Tanzania.

Qatar Airways Africa vice-president Hendrik Du Preez said the airline was delighted about the deal.

William Ndlovu, acting Mango Airlines CEO, said the agreement would provide guests with a direct and convenient connection to destinations in South Africa and Zanzibar.

“Guests will be able to get to their destination via a connection, using two different airlines by paying one fare with only one ticket being issued for both airlines.

“This is also in line with our relentless endeavours to provide both our domestic and global guests with unlimited air travel choices," he said.