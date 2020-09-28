Mango Airlines to 'operate as per schedule' despite critical discussions with SAA Technical

Mango Airlines revealed that "critical discussions" are ongoing with SAA Technical. Over the weekend, SAA spokesperson Tladi Tladi told eNCA the subsidiary has not been paid for services rendered. Mango confirmed that ongoing key and sensitive discussions were taking place between Mango and South African Airways Technical. The airline said it was operating as normal. "We remain committed to flying all passengers to their respective destinations as planned and especially over this weekend," it revealed. Mango revealed in a series of tweets that there were ongoing discussions.

"Critical discussions with Mango and SAAT are still continuing today and we are hopeful of a resolution. Updates will be made available as soon as possible.

"Mango continues to operate as per schedule under these challenging times and all customers are always urged to check Mango’s website for any changes to their flight status.

"We remain resolute to flying all our Guests to their respective destinations as planned and especially over this weekend," it posted.

Travellers shared their thoughts on the issue on Twitter. Those flying at the weekend allege the airline was not operating as per normal.

User @Pule_MF commented: "Mango is NOT operating as normal. I have been at the airport since 9 this morning and still no movement." (sic)

User @bhyatmi commented: "Not operating normal. At airport since 10 with 2 kids..." (sic)

Another user @Dhlamini_Phumi asked for a refund if Mango's planes were grounded.

She commented: "Should your planes be grounded...I want a full refund and not a voucher this time around. Also am still unhappy that we had to pay extra money for a flight that was canceled due to lockdown..."(sic).