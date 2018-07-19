Over 100 customer nationalities participated in the survey with 20,36 million eligible entries counted in the results

The Skytrax World Airline Awards – often referred to as the “Oscars of the aviation industry” – has announced that Mango is the ‘Best Low-Cost Airline’ of 2018, a victory that spans the entire network of African airlines.



Skytrax, now in its 18th consecutive year, are the epitome of excellence in the aviation industry and illustrate a vote of confidence from millions of global travellers annually. Travelers across the world vote in the largest airline passenger satisfaction survey to decide the award winners.





The customer voting processes and awards analysis were independently assessed in 2015 and found to be compliant, transparent and independent. Over 100 customer nationalities participated in the survey with 20,36 million eligible entries counted in the results.





“We could not be more thrilled with this outstanding achievement, " said Nic Vlok, Acting Chief Executive Officer of Mango Airlines. "This has been the culmination of our continued hard work and dedication over the years to excellent customer service."



