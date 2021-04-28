Mango flights cancelled for rest of today, airline will decide its future this week

Mango Airlines confirmed that all flights and services have been temporarily suspended for today (April 28).

The reason is that the airline has outstanding payments to the Airport Company SA (ACSA).

At present, senior management and shareholder are in an emergency meeting to find a solution.

“Mango Airlines apologises for today’s flight interruptions and delays.

“We can confirm that our services and all flights are temporarily suspended for today only, due to outstanding payments to ACSA.

“Senior management and our shareholder are locked in emergency discussions to find an amicable solution to this impasse,” the airline said.

Affected passengers need to contact the call centre on 086 100 1234 about today’s cancellations.

“Please do anticipate much longer than the ordinary waiting time for calls to be cleared.

“Outbound direct messages via calls, emails, SMS, social media, etc, are also being sent to affected customers,” the airline said.

Mango asked for passengers to be “calm and patience as we navigate through these challenges”.

The airline will update travellers accordingly.

This morning, many travellers shared their thoughts on the flight delays, now cancellations.

One person said they were at the airport since 5.30am.

User @GerrieOfficial commented on the airline’s tweet: “Not an excuse – your management knew all about this beginning of April but still they continued to take customers money up to the very last minute.

“That itself is an illegal action.

“They have taken their fat salaries and are know throwing staff & the tourism industry for the wolves.” (sic)

The airline will decide this week whether they will continue to operate the airline.

An announcement is expected to be made by the end of this week.