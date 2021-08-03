Mango refund disaster: Customers fuming over unanswered queries

When Mango grounded flights at the end of last month, the acting chief executive William Ndlovu said customers could contact the airline via email at [email protected] and/or [email protected] to deal with cancellations and voucher-related matters. Almost a week later, customers are upset about their unanswered queries. Some are unsure if they will get their refund. And some have taken their grievances to social media, hoping the airline will offer clarity on bookings.

A Twitter user, @TBABY_336, posted: "We need to be advised on time @FlyMangoSA regarding our bookings, money doesn't fall from trees. I have a ticket with Mango for August, Are you going to refund me so that I can book with another airline." (sic). We need to be advised on time @FlyMangoSA regarding our bookings, money doesn't fall from trees. I have a ticket with Mango for August, Are you going to refund me so that I can book with another airline @FlyMangoSA . — Tebza Makhafola🇿🇦 (@TBABY_336) July 27, 2021 Another user, @launel_mbewu, who booked a flight for August 6, described the airline as unreliable. "I have a flight booked for the 6th. I would like a refund and not a voucher. Your airline is not reliable and your communication SUCKS. I have emailed numerous times as well as called but no response." (sic)