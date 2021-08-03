Mango refund disaster: Customers fuming over unanswered queries
When Mango grounded flights at the end of last month, the acting chief executive William Ndlovu said customers could contact the airline via email at [email protected] and/or [email protected] to deal with cancellations and voucher-related matters.
Almost a week later, customers are upset about their unanswered queries. Some are unsure if they will get their refund. And some have taken their grievances to social media, hoping the airline will offer clarity on bookings.
A Twitter user, @TBABY_336, posted: "We need to be advised on time @FlyMangoSA regarding our bookings, money doesn't fall from trees. I have a ticket with Mango for August, Are you going to refund me so that I can book with another airline." (sic).
We need to be advised on time @FlyMangoSA regarding our bookings, money doesn't fall from trees. I have a ticket with Mango for August, Are you going to refund me so that I can book with another airline @FlyMangoSA .— Tebza Makhafola🇿🇦 (@TBABY_336) July 27, 2021
Another user, @launel_mbewu, who booked a flight for August 6, described the airline as unreliable.
"I have a flight booked for the 6th. I would like a refund and not a voucher. Your airline is not reliable and your communication SUCKS. I have emailed numerous times as well as called but no response." (sic)
Responding to her tweet, user @tso1109 said: "Forget a refund or voucher anytime soon if ever, business rescues take time. Mango has not paid it's employees for 2 months, and owes them 6 months salaries. You'll be better off by rebooking with other airlines still operating like flysafair or airlink." (sic).
Mango *is* on the verge of bankruptcy and literally nobody is getting a refund. Not defending them! I flew them to durban in Feb and they changed my flights about 5 times, each new time worse than the last. they have the smallest seats. And don't care if people dont wear masks— Big Vax Energy ™ (@Lexy_irl) July 18, 2021
@Lexy_irl also felt that the chances of getting a refund from Mango were pretty slim. She said: "Mango *is* on the verge of bankruptcy and literally nobody is getting a refund. Not defending them! I flew them to durban in Feb and they changed my flights about 5 times, each new time worse than the last. they have the smallest seats. And don't care if people dont wear masks." (sic)
Meanwhile, according to The Star, Mango spokesperson Benediction Zubane said the airline would be able to announce the future of Mango today, August 3, once the business rescue case had been heard in court. “We would communicate what is medium term to long term regarding Mango.”