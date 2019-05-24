Marelize Labuschagne, acting CEO at Mango, said, “Mango is an airline that cares about its carbon footprint, and the Winglet technology also talks to our environmental stewardship as they should reduce carbon dioxide emissions by over 390 tonnes per aircraft per year.”

Mango Airlines has begun the roll-out to install the Split Scimitar® Winglet technology on its Boeing Next Generation 737-800 fleet of 14-aircraft. A couple of weeks ago, Mango’s test flight took to the skies to size-up the newly installed Winglets. The first installation of the Winglets began in April, and takes approximately two to three weeks to install per aircraft. Roll-out on the remaining 13 aircraft will take place individually in order for daily operations not to be disturbed.

“It is an exciting time for us, as the Winglets should mean significant fuel savings across our fleet – an approximate reduction of up to 2.5%. The enhanced performance to our fleet should mean improvements to our operating economics so that we can keep our airfares competitive,” says Marelize Labuschagne, acting CEO at Mango.

“Mango is an airline that cares about its carbon footprint, and the Winglet technology also talks to our environmental stewardship as they should reduce carbon dioxide emissions by over 390 tonnes per aircraft per year.”