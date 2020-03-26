Mango the latest airline to suspend flights

Mango is the latest airline to suspend flights following President Cyril Ramaphosa’s call for a lockdown earlier this week. The 21-day lockdown commences from March 26 to April 16.

The airline revealed it will suspend flights from March 27 until April 19, 2020. If the lockdown works as intended, the airline will resume flights from Monday, April 20, 2020. The airline said in a statement: “Guests who have bookings and intend to change their existing bookings to fly before March 27, 2020, or intend booking with Mango for travel from April 20 until April 30, 2020, will still be able to change their flight dates.”

The airline revealed that they would waive the change fees applicable when making this date change.

The airline said guests who were unable or unwilling to make use of our once-off booking change offering will be issued vouchers equal to the value of the fare and all applicable taxes. Mango has now extended the validity period for these vouchers to 12 months from the date of issue. The voucher will take up to 7 working days to be issued. For all voucher requests, Guests will be required to email [email protected]

Mango called the lockdown “extraordinary times which require never-before-implemented extraordinary measures.”